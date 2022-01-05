High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

HLNFF opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

