High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 565.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 104,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

