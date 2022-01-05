Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $29.92 million and $197,522.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.94 or 0.08193995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00080666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,354.24 or 1.00166650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

