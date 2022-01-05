Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 10,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 3,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Hibernia REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Hibernia REIT PLC is a real estate investment trust, which acquires and holds investments. It operates through the following segments: Office Assets, Office Development Assets, Residential Assets, Industrial and Other Assets, and Central Assets and Costs. The Office Assets segment focuses in the central Dublin completed office buildings, all of which are generating rental income.

