HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.68

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 213984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.54 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.45%.
HF Foods Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFFG)
HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.
