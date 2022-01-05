HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.68

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 213984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $501.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.54 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 64.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 143.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 104.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group, Inc engages in the marketing and distributing of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products. The firm serves the Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers. Its products include Asian specialties, meat and poultry, seafood, commodities, and packaging.

