Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 76,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,531,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

