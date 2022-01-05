Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

