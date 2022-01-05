Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 252.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after buying an additional 104,681 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $912.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

