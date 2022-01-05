HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €65.30 ($74.20) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.69 ($86.01).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €62.28 ($70.77) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

