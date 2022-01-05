Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,057,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after purchasing an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.