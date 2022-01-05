Head-To-Head Survey: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) versus New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Retail Properties and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 3 3 1 2.71 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.63%. Given National Retail Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Risk & Volatility

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Retail Properties and New York City REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $660.68 million 12.87 $228.80 million $1.47 32.93 New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.56 -$40.96 million ($4.08) -3.01

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Retail Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Retail Properties pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York City REIT pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 38.98% 6.95% 3.52% New York City REIT -93.63% -14.27% -6.18%

Summary

National Retail Properties beats New York City REIT on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

