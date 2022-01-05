Head to Head Contrast: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) versus Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 29.30% 15.37% 1.71% Santa Cruz County Bank 30.72% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Santa Cruz County Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $151.83 million 3.88 $31.41 million $3.03 11.72 Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.60 $17.55 million $4.84 9.77

Reliant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Reliant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reliant Bancorp and Santa Cruz County Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.13%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Summary

Reliant Bancorp beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates traditional first lien residential mortgage loans and first lien home equity lines of credit throughout the United States. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

