HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 34,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 22,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:HAVLF)

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

