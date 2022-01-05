Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 94,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 84,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

In other Harbor Custom Development news, CFO Lance Brown purchased 22,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,735.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $26,966.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 57,413 shares of company stock valued at $140,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.