Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

