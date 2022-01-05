Hamster Trading Down 1.7% This Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Hamster has a market cap of $36.25 million and $1.74 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00064308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.16 or 0.08192195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.41 or 1.00285464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars.

