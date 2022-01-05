Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

