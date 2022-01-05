Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $104.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,785,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 304,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

