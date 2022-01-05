Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 2.6% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after acquiring an additional 249,695 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

NYSE CB opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average is $180.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

