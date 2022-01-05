Hamel Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

