Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,651.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,651.20 ($35.73).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMA shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($40.16) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($35.31) to GBX 3,030 ($40.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of LON:HLMA traded down GBX 38 ($0.51) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,162 ($42.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,239. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,214 ($29.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($44.06). The company has a market cap of £12.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,067.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,941.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.