GYEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $688,962.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.63 million and $688,962.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.58 or 0.08177869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.08 or 0.99944045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007528 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

