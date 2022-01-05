Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.70

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.70 and last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 108812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

