Gulf Resources (GURE) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gulf Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gulf Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources Competitors 259 1095 1413 47 2.44

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Gulf Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulf Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 1.01% 0.17% 0.16% Gulf Resources Competitors -7.75% 18.29% 5.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulf Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $28.21 million -$8.42 million 86.42 Gulf Resources Competitors $6.83 billion $29.10 million 12.36

Gulf Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources. Gulf Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulf Resources rivals beat Gulf Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.