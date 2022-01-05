Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) rose 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

