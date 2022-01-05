Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,724. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

