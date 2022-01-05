Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Groupe Gorgé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)

Groupe Gorgé SA engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following business divisions: Protection of High Risk Installations, Smart Safety Systems, and 3D Printing. The Protection of High Risk Installations segment projects and services alike, the Protection of High-Risk Installations division of GROUPE GORGÉ designs, assembles, installs and maintains integrated solutions in the areas of protection against industrial, natural or terrorist hazards.

