Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

GRIN stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

