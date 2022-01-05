GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Critical Survey

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GreenSky and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00 Nielsen 0 4 2 0 2.33

GreenSky presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.86%. Nielsen has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Nielsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than GreenSky.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GreenSky has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenSky and Nielsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $525.65 million 4.25 $9.97 million $0.57 21.30 Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.22 -$6.00 million $2.18 9.81

GreenSky has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97% Nielsen 18.33% 21.71% 5.36%

Summary

Nielsen beats GreenSky on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

