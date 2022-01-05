Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal Sells 50,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.
Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$28.85 and a 1-year high of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.93.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
