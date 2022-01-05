Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal Sells 50,000 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$28.85 and a 1-year high of C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.93.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.