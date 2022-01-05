Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Graham worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 67.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $652.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.13. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $527.61 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

