GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 35,829 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00.

GDRX stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 31.99 and a beta of -0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

