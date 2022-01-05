Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 140,723 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 152,555 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $11,876,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

