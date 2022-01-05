Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

