GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.
NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.73. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $16.37.
In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
