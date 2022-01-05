GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.73. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

