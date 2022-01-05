Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

NYSE:GMED opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

