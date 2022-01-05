Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 1,624,461 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

