Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000.

POTX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,247. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

