Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Head to Head Comparison

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global WholeHealth Partners and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women’s Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 562.77%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health -449.23% -78.11% -61.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Aspira Women’s Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 186.54 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 41.23 -$17.91 million ($0.78) -2.19

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

