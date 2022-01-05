Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Shares of GIC stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.48. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $277.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 56,064 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

