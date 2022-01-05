Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:DNA opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,766,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.