German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

NASDAQ GABC opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.69.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth $659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in German American Bancorp by 96.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in German American Bancorp by 126.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in German American Bancorp by 31.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

