Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 129,993 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $404.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.60 and a 200-day moving average of $452.58. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.