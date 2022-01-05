General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,412,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $144,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock worth $3,713,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

