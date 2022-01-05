Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target Cut to €135.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GECFF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

GECFF remained flat at $$145.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.59. Gecina has a 12 month low of $127.96 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

