Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 309,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 239,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

