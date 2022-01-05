GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.26

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 2230110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

