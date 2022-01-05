GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GDI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.08.

Shares of GDI traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.21. 28,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.00 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

