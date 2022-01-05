GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.93.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

