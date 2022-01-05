GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of GameSquare Esports in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of GMSQF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 50,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,683. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

